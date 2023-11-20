BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given Equal Weight Rating at Stephens

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Stephens in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BJRI. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. CL King lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $30.76 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $37.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.52. The company has a market cap of $714.86 million, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $318.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.54 million. Research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 17.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

