Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,322 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $9,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 15.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 47.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 10,487 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 33.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $61.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.40. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $89.91. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $276.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.81 million. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TECH. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

