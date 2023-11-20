Bell Investment Advisors Inc Buys 282 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2 %

JNJ stock opened at $149.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

