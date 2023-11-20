Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,504,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Belden were worth $143,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Belden by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,382,000 after purchasing an additional 392,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,704,000 after acquiring an additional 48,838 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,555,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,790,000 after acquiring an additional 67,942 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,494,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,332,000 after acquiring an additional 28,210 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,668,000 after acquiring an additional 23,151 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

BDC stock opened at $68.92 on Monday. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.54 and a 52-week high of $99.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, SVP Leah Tate purchased 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,021.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

