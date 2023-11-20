Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,959,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $118,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 406.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 324,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,026,000 after acquiring an additional 260,368 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Stock Up 2.4 %

OZK stock opened at $41.69 on Monday. Bank OZK has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $49.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average of $38.61.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $591.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on OZK shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OZK

About Bank OZK

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.