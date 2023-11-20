AXS Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

AXS Investments LLC cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.8% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 5,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,602,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Booking by 253.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Booking by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 31,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,507,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 64.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BKNG. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,346.21.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,989 shares of company stock worth $15,303,166. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $3,135.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,003.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,893.70. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,899.31 and a 52-week high of $3,251.71. The company has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.85 by $4.47. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $53.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 147.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

