AXS Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.69.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $138.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $244.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 169.86%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

