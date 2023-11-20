AXS Investments LLC Takes $55,000 Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,962,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the first quarter worth $261,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

AFG stock opened at $109.16 on Monday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.22 and a 1-year high of $144.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

