AXS Investments LLC Sells 711 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nucor by 150.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Nucor by 106.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $156.76 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.46 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

