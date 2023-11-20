AXS Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 140,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 23,715 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 121,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $411,873.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,035,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STWD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

STWD stock opened at $19.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 148.84%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

