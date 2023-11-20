AXS Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KNSL opened at $352.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $400.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.90. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.90 and a 12-month high of $457.73.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KNSL

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total transaction of $1,507,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,117 shares in the company, valued at $115,727,827.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total transaction of $79,758.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,195.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total value of $1,507,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,727,827.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,582,859 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.