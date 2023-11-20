AXS Investments LLC Purchases 130,252 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,252 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Canopy Growth worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,827,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,181 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 36.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 679,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 712,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Price Performance

CGC stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.64. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $0.56 to $0.66 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.02.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CGC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 38,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $27,663.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,705.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.