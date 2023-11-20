AXS Investments LLC Makes New Investment in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in PROG in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,787,400,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 83.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in PROG during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PROG by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PROG alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRG shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on PROG from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PROG from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

PROG Stock Performance

NYSE PRG opened at $28.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.12. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.28. PROG had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $582.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. PROG’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

PROG Company Profile

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.