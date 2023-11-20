AXS Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 940 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 681.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 14,575.8% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,066,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $375,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,637.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,066,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $175.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.54 and a 1 year high of $195.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.33%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

