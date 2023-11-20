AXS Investments LLC Makes New $75,000 Investment in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,953,000 after acquiring an additional 35,610 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 498,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,565,000 after buying an additional 95,078 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 452,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,657,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Murphy USA by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,194,000 after buying an additional 164,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,371,000 after acquiring an additional 80,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.00.

In related news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 32,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.23, for a total value of $10,013,202.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,758,446.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 32,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.23, for a total transaction of $10,013,202.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,758,446.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $11,000,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 412,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,104,515.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $362.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.75. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.65 and a fifty-two week high of $382.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $355.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.38.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.61. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 71.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.91%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

