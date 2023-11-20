AXS Investments LLC Makes New $65,000 Investment in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HEICO by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,434,000 after purchasing an additional 40,452 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,198,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,004,000 after buying an additional 44,873 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth about $85,710,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in HEICO by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,002,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in HEICO by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,584,000 after acquiring an additional 268,584 shares in the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $169.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $147.69 and a 1 year high of $182.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $722.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.55 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HEI shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on HEICO from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on HEICO from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HEICO

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $328,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,262,379.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $3,901,877.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,451 shares in the company, valued at $281,617,756.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $328,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,111 shares in the company, valued at $17,262,379.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.