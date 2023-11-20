AXS Investments LLC Makes New $53,000 Investment in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.8% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 34.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 7.1% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $49,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $564,213. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $49,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,213. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,552,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,822.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

NYSE LAD opened at $271.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $329.00.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.89.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

