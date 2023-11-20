AXS Investments LLC Makes New $171,000 Investment in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,715 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 279,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after acquiring an additional 21,868 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 16,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,668,000 after purchasing an additional 20,341 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $68.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.03. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.69 and a 12 month high of $77.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

Read Our Latest Report on ROCK

Gibraltar Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.