AXS Investments LLC Invests $153,000 in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 247.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on WABC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $50.22 on Monday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $62.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 49.71%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

