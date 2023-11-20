AXS Investments LLC Has $46,000 Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

AXS Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $238.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.75. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $258.06. The company has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PXD. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

