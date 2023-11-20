AXS Investments LLC Has $33,000 Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

AXS Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Progressive by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $1,565,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,812,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $1,565,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,812,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,021 shares of company stock worth $9,594,007. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock opened at $157.57 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $161.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.91. The company has a market capitalization of $92.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.