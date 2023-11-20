AXS Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

AXS Investments LLC lessened its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $785,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 642,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 225,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,747,000 after buying an additional 76,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,003 shares of company stock worth $436,159. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $76.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.88. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

