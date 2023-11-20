AXS Investments LLC Decreases Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

AXS Investments LLC decreased its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,907,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,962,000 after acquiring an additional 24,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,277,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,472,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Primerica by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,174,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 811,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,142,000 after buying an additional 174,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.20.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.43, for a total transaction of $705,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 9,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,419.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.43, for a total transaction of $705,005.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 9,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,419.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $606,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,143.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Performance

Primerica stock opened at $209.56 on Monday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $220.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.55. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.50 million. Primerica had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.00%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

