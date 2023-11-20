AXS Investments LLC Decreases Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

AXS Investments LLC lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock opened at $197.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.65. The company has a market capitalization of $92.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.24, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.53%.

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.60.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

