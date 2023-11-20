AXS Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 170.6% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,105.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $15.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $18.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hercules Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

