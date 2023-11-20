AXS Investments LLC Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 49,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,319,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 45.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 143.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 912,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,252,000 after acquiring an additional 143,540 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $82.41 on Monday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $59.44 and a 52-week high of $85.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.97 and a 200-day moving average of $77.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

