Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,180 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Avanos Medical worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,055,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 24.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,962,000 after acquiring an additional 392,870 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 21.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,987,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,104,000 after acquiring an additional 349,799 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 9.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,387,000 after purchasing an additional 281,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,964,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Avanos Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Avanos Medical Price Performance

Shares of AVNS opened at $21.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $997.23 million, a PE ratio of -18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.48.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $171.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.