Astar Hits 24 Hour Volume of $21.70 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. In the last week, Astar has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Astar token can now be bought for about $0.0656 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a total market cap of $351.56 million and approximately $21.70 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,264,981,344 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,361,017,345 tokens. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Astar is astar.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

