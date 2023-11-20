Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Analog Devices by 106,932.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,670,846,000 after purchasing an additional 531,666,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,404,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,024,078,000 after buying an additional 238,249 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 72.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,692,080,000 after buying an additional 5,748,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,393,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,848,963,000 after buying an additional 67,674 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,731,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,725,438,000 after buying an additional 299,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.8 %

ADI stock opened at $183.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.77. The stock has a market cap of $91.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.46.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

