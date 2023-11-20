Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,857,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,520 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $157,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Amphenol by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $89.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.00. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $90.28. The stock has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

