Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 697.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.37 on Monday. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,072 shares in the company, valued at $423,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AMCR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Get Our Latest Report on AMCR

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.