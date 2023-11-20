Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,206 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Alliant Energy worth $33,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after acquiring an additional 368,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $49.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.38. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.59. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $57.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNT. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

