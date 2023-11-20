Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,076.37

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,076.37 ($13.22) and last traded at GBX 1,062 ($13.04), with a volume of 75535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,068 ($13.12).

Alliance Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,032.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,019.83. The stock has a market cap of £3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 746.85 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Alliance Trust alerts:

Alliance Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.34 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. Alliance Trust’s payout ratio is 1,748.25%.

Alliance Trust Company Profile

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.