Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.14% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALKS. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $24.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Alkermes had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $380.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter worth $28,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

