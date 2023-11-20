Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Stock Position Trimmed by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC decreased its position in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,889 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC owned approximately 55.35% of Agrify worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agrify during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Agrify by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Agrify during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Agrify by 72.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Agrify during the third quarter valued at $32,000.

Agrify Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGFY opened at $1.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.00. Agrify Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

