abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 128,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 34,298 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $900,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 67,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 25,065 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOL opened at $18.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.56. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $19.72.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

See Also

