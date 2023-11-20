Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:ASGI)

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ASGI opened at $17.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83.

Get Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 12.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 441,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.