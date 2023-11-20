ABCMETA Self Reported Market Cap Hits $569,539.06 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $569,539.06 and $283.20 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 37.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006375 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00016752 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,167.77 or 1.00020823 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011342 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000831 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006717 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004238 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000572 USD and is up 11.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $273.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

