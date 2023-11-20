945 Shares in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Bought by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 43.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 65.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 43.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of HAE stock opened at $83.21 on Monday. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $72.26 and a 52-week high of $95.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.58.

Insider Activity at Haemonetics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $207,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on HAE shares. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

