700 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Purchased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 69,239 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 35,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $282.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $213.47 and a one year high of $286.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.12.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

