66,461 Shares in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC bought a new position in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 66,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 44.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 76.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Bitfarms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BITF opened at $1.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Bitfarms Ltd. has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $258.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 3.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BITF shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Bitfarms from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Bitfarms from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Our Latest Report on Bitfarms

Bitfarms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.