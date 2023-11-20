6,145 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,064,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $658,835,000 after buying an additional 930,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after buying an additional 136,216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,383,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,495,000 after buying an additional 2,156,040 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $35.43 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.06. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

