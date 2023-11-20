2,505 Shares in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Bought by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $28.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $29.89.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Old Republic International had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 31.21%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

