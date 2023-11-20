2,398 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $138.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.29. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $157.65.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

