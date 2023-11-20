22,084 Shares in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 34.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,963,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,342 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,330,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Brady by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 414,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after buying an additional 205,738 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after acquiring an additional 148,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Brady by 57.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 391,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after acquiring an additional 143,216 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brady alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Brady

In related news, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $347,455.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,462 shares in the company, valued at $865,253.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $237,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,473.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $347,455.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,462 shares in the company, valued at $865,253.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Brady from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Brady

Brady Price Performance

BRC opened at $54.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $44.71 and a 1 year high of $58.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.01 million. Brady had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Brady’s payout ratio is 26.78%.

Brady Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.