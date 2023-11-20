16,584 Shares in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KOS. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $113,238,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 207.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,684,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284,372 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 291.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,048,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 22.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679,471 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 268.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,197,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514,662 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:KOS opened at $6.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.62. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $8.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $526.55 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $9.40 to $9.80 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

About Kosmos Energy

(Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Stories

