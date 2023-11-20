164 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Acquired by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,308,000 after acquiring an additional 41,125 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,723,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

MGC opened at $161.13 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.93 and a fifty-two week high of $162.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.29 and its 200 day moving average is $154.27.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

