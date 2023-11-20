164 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Acquired by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2023

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGCFree Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,308,000 after acquiring an additional 41,125 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,723,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

MGC opened at $161.13 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.93 and a fifty-two week high of $162.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.29 and its 200 day moving average is $154.27.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.