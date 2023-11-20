111,389 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY) Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 111,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth about $1,046,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth about $2,892,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth about $404,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of GMAY opened at $31.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.09. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

