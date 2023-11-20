11,087 Shares in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM) Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in VanEck VietnamETF by 54.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in VanEck VietnamETF by 4,350.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in VanEck VietnamETF in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck VietnamETF in the first quarter valued at $147,000.

VanEck VietnamETF Trading Down 2.7 %

VanEck VietnamETF stock opened at $13.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $553.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63.

VanEck VietnamETF Company Profile

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

