Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Price Down 2.3% After Insider Selling

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.3% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $38.20 and last traded at $38.28. Approximately 194,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 519,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.17.

Specifically, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $1,000,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,420.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $1,000,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,455 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,420.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,995.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,505 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,479 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZG shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.28 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Zillow Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 17,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 50.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 946,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,397,000 after buying an additional 317,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $417,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

